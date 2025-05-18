Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sandeep Singh Gill is new Pune rural SP; Pankaj Deshmukh new additional commissioner

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2025 08:10 AM IST

As part of the reshuffle, 14 superintendents of police (SPs) from the SP cadre have been promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general of police (DIG)

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of local body polls, the Maharashtra home department on Friday evening announced the transfer and promotion of several senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Sandeep Singh Gill, currently serving as deputy commissioner of police (zone I) in Pune city, is now appointed as the new rural Pune superintendent of police (SP); and Pankaj Deshmukh, currently serving as Pune rural SP, is the new additional commissioner.

Sandeep Singh Gill, currently serving as deputy commissioner of police (zone I) in Pune city, is now appointed as the new rural Pune superintendent of police (SP). (HT PHOTO)
Sandeep Singh Gill, currently serving as deputy commissioner of police (zone I) in Pune city, is now appointed as the new rural Pune superintendent of police (SP). (HT PHOTO)

As part of the reshuffle, 14 superintendents of police (SPs) from the SP cadre have been promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general of police (DIG). Among them, Deshmukh and wireless police division SP Rajesh Bansode have been promoted and appointed as additional commissioners of police in Pune city.

In September 2024, Deshmukh had been transferred to the Mumbai police as deputy commissioner of police (DCP), but he challenged the mid-term transfer before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which stayed the order until October 19.

In other major transfers, Sanjay B Patil, additional commissioner of police (crime), Nagpur, has been posted to Pune in the same capacity.

Pune’s additional commissioners of police, Shailesh Balkawade, Pravin Patil, and Arvind Chawaria, have been transferred as additional commissioner (crime), Mumbai; additional commissioner, Nagpur; and commissioner of police, Amravati city, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad additional commissioner of police Vasant Pardeshi has been transferred to Nagpur, and DIG Sarang Awad of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will take charge in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

DIG G Sridhar, also from the CID, has been posted to the police wireless, IT, and transport division.

News / Cities / Pune / Sandeep Singh Gill is new Pune rural SP; Pankaj Deshmukh new additional commissioner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On