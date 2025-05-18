Sandeep Singh Gill is new Pune rural SP; Pankaj Deshmukh new additional commissioner

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of local body polls, the Maharashtra home department on Friday evening announced the transfer and promotion of several senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Sandeep Singh Gill, currently serving as deputy commissioner of police (zone I) in Pune city, is now appointed as the new rural Pune superintendent of police (SP); and Pankaj Deshmukh, currently serving as Pune rural SP, is the new additional commissioner. Sandeep Singh Gill, currently serving as deputy commissioner of police (zone I) in Pune city, is now appointed as the new rural Pune superintendent of police (SP). (HT PHOTO)

As part of the reshuffle, 14 superintendents of police (SPs) from the SP cadre have been promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general of police (DIG). Among them, Deshmukh and wireless police division SP Rajesh Bansode have been promoted and appointed as additional commissioners of police in Pune city.

In September 2024, Deshmukh had been transferred to the Mumbai police as deputy commissioner of police (DCP), but he challenged the mid-term transfer before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which stayed the order until October 19.

In other major transfers, Sanjay B Patil, additional commissioner of police (crime), Nagpur, has been posted to Pune in the same capacity.

Pune’s additional commissioners of police, Shailesh Balkawade, Pravin Patil, and Arvind Chawaria, have been transferred as additional commissioner (crime), Mumbai; additional commissioner, Nagpur; and commissioner of police, Amravati city, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad additional commissioner of police Vasant Pardeshi has been transferred to Nagpur, and DIG Sarang Awad of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will take charge in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

DIG G Sridhar, also from the CID, has been posted to the police wireless, IT, and transport division.