Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi on June 21, five lakh devotees to attend
PUNE After a gap of two years, the walking tradition of the ‘Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi’ aka wari will continue with the Alandi Devsthan temple trust having declared its schedule for this year’s palkhi according to which the prasthan of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj’s palkhi will take place on June 21 this year. While the number of warkaris is expected to increase by about 1 lakh, as there was no wari for the last two years, the number might even cross 5 lakh till the palkhi reaches Pandharpur.
“There was a gap of two years in the wari tradition due to the pandemic and all the warkaris strictly followed this decision and no one came to Pandharpur. Whereas now as the vaccination has taken place on a large scale, Covid restrictions have been removed and there is a lot of enthusiasm amongst the people to attend this year’s wari. We have already started preparations and at the recent meeting held at Pandharpur, it was decided that the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi prasthan will be on June 21,” said Vikas Dhage-Patil, president, Alandi Devsthan temple trust .
For the last two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the wari tradition was cancelled by the state government. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims walk from Dehu and Alandi to Pandharpur and all devotees of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar go along with their Palkhis to Pandharpur. While cancelling the wari palkhis of both these saints, the pilgrims were taken by MSRTC buses to Pandharpur for the last two years with only a few select warkaris in the bus.
Before the pandemic, annually, more than 3 to 4 lakh warkaris would join several dindis (groups of warkaris) with the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi and Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi that starts from Alandi and Dehu villages, respectively. There are around 250 registered dindis (group of warkaris) which follow the palkhi on its way to Pandharpur and lakhs of warkaris walk in the wari. Dindis from across Maharashtra start coming to Alandi and Dehu a week before the starting day and then, both the villages are crowded with warkaris.
“We are expecting more warkaris this year; every year, the number goes up to 4 lakh warkaris when the palkhi reaches Pandharpur but this year, it would increase to more than 5 lakh warkaris. So for this we have made some changes on the walking route. For example, the earlier stay at Lonanad and Phaltan was 1.5 days which has now been extended to 2.5 days. Also, we are making some changes at the halting spots on the route and our talks with the state government officials are going on,” said Dhage-Patil.
JNU doesn’t impose food choice on students: vice-chancellor Pandit
Days after two groups clashed allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in a hostel mess in Jawaharlal Nehru University where a puja had been organised by some students on Ram Navami, vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said the university doesn't impose food choices on students and stressed that they can debate and agitate but should not indulge in violence.
Gym equipment gathering dust at PMC-owned sports centres
PUNE Fitness equipment at various gymnasiums owned by Pune Municipal Corporation has been lying unused as the facility was closed due to Covid lockdowns. PMC sports and cultural department, head, Santosh Warule, said, “Many fitness equipment are in bad shape at sports complexes as they were not used for almost two years. As many PMC-owned facilities are managed by contractors, it is their responsibility to keep the machines in good shape.”
CBI books company promoters, directors for causing loss of ₹1,245 crore to banks
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a case against directors and promoters of a private company following a complaint by the Colaba branch of IDBI Bank alleging that the company caused a loss of over ₹1,245 crore to a consortium of banks led by IDBI Bank. Agency officials said the private company was engaged in manufacturing high-value fine cotton fabric and home textiles.
Man apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with gold stitched into his clothes
Last week, a man arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai wearing custom-stitched trousers and briefs with gold paste worth approximately ₹26.7 lakh. Customs agents apprehended him, seized the gold, and charged him with duty evasion and smuggling. According to sources, the ingenious smuggling scheme began on Thursday night when a flight from Dubai landed. Customs agents also noticed something out of the ordinary about his Gulf travel patterns after he was questioned.
Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Fest ends in Lucknow
The two-day Bougainvillea Festival and Summer Plant Science Festival concluded at the CSIR-NBRI with a valedictory ceremony on Wednesday. Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony and Pankaj Gupta, artist, was present as guest of honour. Prof Mishra congratulated the institute for organising the festival. Prof Mishra also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised as part of the Fest.
