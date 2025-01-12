Sarpanch from Parli in Beed district dies in accident 

Sitting Sarpanch of Saundana village in Parli tehsil of Beed district died after he was crushed by a dumper truck carrying ash, officials said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu Khsirsagar. The accident was reported on Saturday night at Mirwad phata in Beed district when ash from the nearby thermal power station was being transported. A speeding truck transporting the dry ash, hit his motorcycle, causing severe damage to the bike and resulting in Kshirsagar’s instant death (HT)

According to police, Kshirsagar was on his way home after completing some farm work in his village when the incident occurred around 8:30 pm. A speeding truck transporting the dry ash, hit his motorcycle, causing severe damage to the bike and resulting in Kshirsagar’s instant death. According to locals, the accident was so horrible that the motorcycle of the Sarpanch was flung into the air. The truck driver escaped from the spot to evade police action.

After the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village Beed district, the issue of illegal transportation of ash from Parli thermal power station has been into focus. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has blamed politicians from the Beed district for illegal transportation of this ash.

According to Dhas, there is a protocol for transportation of such ash from thermal power stations. But in Beed, such ash was openly transported and created hazards for humans as well as for the environment. Dhas had accused individuals like Walmik Karad, Ajay Munde, and others of being involved in the illegal ash transportation network, generating millions of rupees through these activities.

Locals also raised questions about the accidental death of Sarpanch Khsirsagar because he was advocating for such illegal transportation of ash in Beed district. Local police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and further details are being examined. The truck was allegedly carrying ash, which has brought the ongoing issue of illegal ash transportation in the area back into the spotlight.

The issue of illegal ash transport, and the involvement of local syndicates in it, has once again come to the forefront after this tragic incident. Police are expected to investigate these links further as the region grapples with this ongoing problem.