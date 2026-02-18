Savarkar counsel seeks court order for Rahul Gandhi’s voice sample

PUNE: Counsel for Satyaki Savarkar, advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, on Tuesday moved the special MP–MLA court seeking directions to obtain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s voice sample for forensic examination in connection with a criminal complaint pending before the court. Rahul Gandhi meets farmers in Delhi ahead of 'Kisan-Khet Mazdoor' rally (Hindustan Times)

Kolhatkar submitted that while the complainant had placed material on record to substantiate the case, a voice sample of Gandhi was essential to establish the identity and authenticity of certain electronic recordings relied upon in the proceedings. The plea stated that such evidence was necessary for proper adjudication.

Kolhatkar argued that the court is empowered to direct an accused or witness to provide a voice sample, citing Section 349 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The provision allows a magistrate to order any person to give voice samples for the purpose of investigation or trial.

The application sought directions to Gandhi to provide his voice sample before a competent authority or the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) under the court’s supervision, and further requested the forensic authority to scientifically analyse and compare the sample with the recording already on record.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi’s counsel, advocate Milind Pawar, cross-examined Savarkar, who told the court that he had filed the complaint on April 15, 2023, and that arguments were heard and four documents filed along with a complaint acknowledging overwriting on the date mentioned in the exhibit.

Savarkar stated that the matter was listed on May 8, 2023, and later on December 15, 2023, for the production of a video transcript and other documents, before being adjourned to December 19, 2023. “On every date, submissions were made, but no order was passed at that time,” he said.

He further informed the court that he had filed a transfer petition before the Principal District Court, Pune, on August 5, 2023, following which a confidential report was sought from the trial court. During the pendency of the transfer petition, his verification was recorded, and statements of two other witnesses were also taken. He later withdrew the transfer petition on October 16, 2023.

The court is yet to pass an order on the application seeking Gandhi’s voice sample.