School bus accident in Pune’s Sangamner area raises safety concerns

A school bus carrying over 35 students overturned into a roadside drainage ditch on Thursday morning in the Chandanapuri Ghat section of the Nashik–Pune highway, located in Sangamner taluka. The incident occurred around 9 am, leaving several students with minor injuries. The bus lost control and veered off the road due to an unexpected oncoming vehicle and ongoing roadwork that had reduced traffic to a single lane. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Sangamner rural police, the accident involved one of three buses that routinely transport students from the plateau region to Chandneshwar Vidyalaya in Chandanapuri.

As part of the daily commute, the buses departed in the morning to pick up students. One of the buses lost control and veered off the road due to an unexpected oncoming vehicle and ongoing roadwork that had reduced traffic to a single lane.

Local residents and police officials responded swiftly, launching rescue operations and safely evacuating all students from the overturned bus. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. No critical injuries were reported. Upon hearing the news, anxious parents gathered at the hospital to be with their children.

SPI Devidas Dhumane of Sangamner taluka police station stated, “Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported during the mishap. All students sustained minor injuries and were promptly treated. Our team reached the spot immediately and with help from local citizens, conducted rescue operations efficiently. We will register an official accident complaint, and a detailed investigation will follow to determine the exact cause. Student safety is our top priority, and appropriate action will be taken if negligence is found.”

The incident has raised renewed concerns about the safety of school transport, especially along routes undergoing infrastructure work.