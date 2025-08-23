School education to follow the principle of ‘simple to difficult’: Minister Dada Bhuse

Maharashtra’s school education minister, Dada Bhuse, on Thursday said that the state will adopt the principle of moving from “simple to difficult” in curriculum and learning methods. Speaking at the inauguration of a textbook development orientation programme organised by the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (Balbharati) in the city, Bhuse emphasised the need for textbooks to be attractively designed in such a way to encourage children to love books over mobile phones and TV. Bhuse emphasised the need for textbooks to be attractively designed in such a way to encourage children to love books over mobile phones and TV. (HT)

“Children today are more drawn to mobiles and TV cartoons, even while eating. Hence, school textbooks must be designed with high-quality appealing content, illustrations, stories, interactive exercises to draw kids towards reading,” he said.

Bhuse said education in Maharashtra should be guided by the principle of “Rashtra Pratham” (nation first). “Education should not only provide bread and butter, but also instill national values. Students must be guided to grow into responsible citizens,” he said, adding that curriculum should include the lives of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other leaders, revolutionaries and social reformers, along with lessons on the Constitution, agriculture, environment, traffic rules, cleanliness, de-addiction, defense, foreign policy, communication, and mineral resources.”

Ranjitsingh Deol, principal secretary, school education department said textbooks should focus more on analytical and action-oriented concepts rather than just information. While Rahul Rekhawar, director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) described textbooks as “a window to the world”. Balbharti director Anuradha Oak said quality textbooks were vital for shaping intellectual and behavioral development among students.