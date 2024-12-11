Schools, colleges, shops to read today between 12 to 1 pm 

As a lead-up to the Pune Book Festival, scheduled from December 14 to 21 at Fergusson College ground, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will actively participate in the ‘Silence… Pune is Reading’ initiative on Wednesday between 12 noon and 1 pm. Additionally, the event will be celebrated enthusiastically at all regional offices and 272 PMC schools. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

PMC officials, staff, and workers will join the reading movement, said municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale. The initiative will include public programs across the city, with the PMC ensuring the provision of necessary facilities.

Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), the Pune Book Festival aims to strengthen the city’s reading culture. In this spirit, the ‘Silence… Pune is Reading’ event has been planned, inviting residents to spend an hour reading their favourite books. PMC staff will actively participate, showcasing their commitment to promoting reading habits.

Additionally, the event will be celebrated enthusiastically at all regional offices and 272 PMC schools. Around 66,000 primary school students, 16,000 secondary school students, and numerous teachers are expected to attend. Through this campaign, PMC hopes to position Pune as a city that cherishes its reading culture.

The event will also extend to universities, colleges, public libraries, Pune Airport, metro stations, PMPML bus stops, and auto-rickshaw stands. The PMC will provide support and facilities at these locations. Messages will be sent to approximately 8 lakh mobile users, alongside 3 lakh email invitations to encourage participation.

A special event under this initiative will also be held at Appa Balwant Chowk, the city’s hub for books and literature enthusiasts. Known for its bustling market of newspapers, textbooks, and fiction, Appa Balwant Chowk will reflect the spirit of the reading movement.

To enhance citizen participation, the PMC will also celebrate Pedestrian Day on Laxmi Road, encouraging people to explore the area on foot. Shops along Laxmi Road will provide books for customers to read and enjoy.