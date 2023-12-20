Scientists develop single bio-nano system against multiple health problems

PUNE: Scientists of Shri Shiv Chhatrapati College, Junnar, which is affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), have developed a single bio-nano system acting as an ‘antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-cancer drug’ with mosquito larvicidal properties. The scientists synthesised copper and cobalt oxide bio-nanocomposites from the mucus of Achatina Fulica, which is commonly known as Giant African Snail, with remarkable antibacterial, anti-cancer, antioxidant, and mosquito larvicidal properties. Scientists of Shri Shiv Chhatrapati College have developed a single bio-nano system acting as an ‘antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-cancer drug’ to address health problems. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Professor Ravindra Chaudhari, head, department of zoology and research centre and vice-principal, Shri Shiv Chhatrapati College, said, “In this study for the synthesis of bio-nanocomposites, we utilised the mucus of Achatina Fulica which is a watery gel, containing a small proportion of proteins and secreted by the snails as lubricant during scrawling. This snail is native to East Africa, but is now abundantly found in India also. This species of snail feeds on plant material, fruits, and vegetables and thus acts as a serious agricultural pest and the snail has an impact on native biodiversity also. Many synthetic pesticides are used to kill these snails, which unfortunately also harm other beneficial organisms and thus hamper the bio-diversity.”

The research paper has been published in the BioMed Central and Springer-Nature’s research journal, ‘Cancer Nanotechnology’, a prestigious international publication. The journal publishes only 30 to 60 select research papers from all over the world every year.

Another faculty member, professor Pramod Mane, said, “The present bio-nanocomposites exhibited better results against human pathogenic and antibiotic-resistant bacteria like Staphylococcus Aureus, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa etc. Hence, these bio-nanocomposites will be used as a better solution for the global problem of antibiotic resistance. Worldwide, every year, more than 1,270,000 people die due to antibiotic resistance and this figure is more than 300,000 in case of India.”

Ashok Khadse, another team member, said, “The present bio-nanocomposite system also exhibited a great potential to kill mosquito larvae which leads to a plethora of diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, zika virus etc. Even in the present era, many deaths are caused by mosquito-borne diseases in countries like Africa. Nearly seven lakh people worldwide die from insect-borne diseases alone, and mosquito-borne diseases lead the way. In India, more than two lakh people are exposed to mosquito-borne diseases every year and 41% of them die from malaria alone. We obtained a biomaterial for the synthesis of bio-nanocomposites from a serious agricultural pest and more importantly, without hampering the biological entity hence the balance of the ecosystem is also maintained.”

Prof Chaudhari further elaborated, “Biomaterial including both plants and animals has been used in medicinal practices since ancient times and in this modern era, bridging such biomaterial with nanotechnology is the best example of the use of biodiversity for sustainable development. Till today, about 70 to 80% of the world’s rural population relies on traditional medicines as primary healthcare system. Globally, approximately 60% of commercially available drugs are based on bioactive compounds extracted from natural resources. Although animals and animal derivatives have been used as a major constituent of traditional medicine, the identification of animal resources for medicinal cure is also important in the human healthcare system. As both bio-nanocomposites do not harm plants and human cells, they can also be used for other purposes including cosmetics, drug delivery into the body of patients, and environmental applications in the future.”