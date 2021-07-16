Sec 144 clamped at tourist spots in Pune

Pune: District collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday issued an order to impose Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at tourist destinations across seven talukas in Pune district to prevent Covid-19 spread. The talukas include Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bhor and Velhe.

The prohibitory orders were issued after the local administrations were unable to control public movement at the popular places despite ban on visitors. As per Section 144 of CrPC, four or more persons are not allowed to assemble in one area. Vehicular entries are banned near waterfalls.

“The restriction order will keep visitors from coming to the places like Lonavla and Khandala in groups,” said Dilip Pawar, senior police inspector, Lonavla city.

The district administrator has ordered to keep strict watch on people movement near waterfalls during the monsoon season.