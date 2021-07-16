Home / Cities / Pune News / Sec 144 clamped at tourist spots in Pune
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Sec 144 clamped at tourist spots in Pune

Pune: District collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday issued an order to impose Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at tourist destinations across seven talukas in Pune district to prevent Covid-19 spread
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:53 PM IST

Pune: District collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday issued an order to impose Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at tourist destinations across seven talukas in Pune district to prevent Covid-19 spread. The talukas include Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bhor and Velhe.

The prohibitory orders were issued after the local administrations were unable to control public movement at the popular places despite ban on visitors. As per Section 144 of CrPC, four or more persons are not allowed to assemble in one area. Vehicular entries are banned near waterfalls.

“The restriction order will keep visitors from coming to the places like Lonavla and Khandala in groups,” said Dilip Pawar, senior police inspector, Lonavla city.

The district administrator has ordered to keep strict watch on people movement near waterfalls during the monsoon season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.