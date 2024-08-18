Second day in a row, Hindutva outfits call bandh in parts of Maharashtra

Even as clashes marred shut down at Nashik and Jalgaon on Friday, Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella organisation of Hindutva outfits, went ahead with bandh on Saturday at Dhule, Nanded, Jalna, and Osmanabad over violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The bandh was largely peacefully amid additional security measures by the police. Clashes marred shut down at Nashik and Jalgaon on Friday. (ANI)

While Leader of Opposition in state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar accused the Mahayuti government of “sponsoring the violence” to win the upcoming assembly polls, NCP (SP) founder Sharad Pawar urged people to maintain peace and questioned the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

“The violence in Nashik and Jalgaon was government sponsored as the Mahayuti has realised that it is losing the upcoming elections,” said Wadettiwar.

The Hindutva outfit bandh call evoked mixed response at various places. The group organised rallies and demonstrations at various districts before handing over a memorandum to respective district collectors seeking international attention to the Bangladesh situation.