Security agency owner found with 12 live rounds at Pune airport

Pune: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized 12 live rounds of 0.32 calibre from a passenger travelling to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh at Pune Airport at 6.45 am on Tuesday. Later it was found that live round of calibre remained in the bag inadvertently.

“At about 0645 hours, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Pune Airport, CISF screener detected 12 live rounds of 0.32 caliber from the hand baggage of a passenger namely S K (Sandip) Dubey, travelling to Prayagraj by IndiGo flight No.6E-5984 (STD-0810 hrs). On enquiry, the said passenger could not produce any valid documents Later, the said passenger along with the seized live rounds was handed over to Local Police for further legal action in the matter.,” said official from the Pune airport.

In further investigation it was found that,”Sandip Dubey (45), who runs a security agency in Bhosari MIDC was going to his hometown Prayagraj. His wife while packing the bag removed a pistol and live rounds of 0.32 caliber remained in the bag inadvertently,” said Mangesh Jagtap, Police Inspector, Vimantal police station.

“During investigation, we found that Dubey has a licence on his name and we released him after checking his licence, and completing the documentation process” added Jagtap.