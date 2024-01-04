Sena (UBT) leader who opposed Shetti’s inclusion in MVA removed from post

Two days after he objected to Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti’s inclusion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Kolhapur district chief Murlidhar Jadhav was replaced with another leader Vaibhav Ugale. The party announced it on Thursday through its mouthpiece Saamana. Jadhav had questioned the possible entry of Shetti into the MVA after he met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Jadhav had questioned the possible entry of Shetti into the MVA after he met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Tuesday. Jadhav had alleged that the farmer leader has worked against the Sena during the previous elections.

Jadhav also appealed to the Sena leadership not to back him as candidate from Hatkanagale in Kolhapur district for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Jadhav airing his views publicly while opposing the leadership did not go down well. “Shetti has worked against the Sena’s interests, be it in the 2014 assembly polls or 2019 even as we have all worked for his victory in the 2014 LS polls. I would appeal to Uddhavji not to consider his name for Hatkanangle seat,” Jadhav had said.

According to local leaders, Jadhav is keen on contesting Hatkanangle seat for the LS polls like Shetti. However, the farmer leader has made it clear that his party is not keen to join hands with the MVA and would go solo in the polls.

“Jadhav should have seen my press conference after I met Thackeray. I have already made it clear that I am not joining hands with the MVA,” Shetti said.

On the sacking of Jadhav from Kolhapur district chief’s post, he said, “It is an internal matter of the Sena and I would not be in a position to comment on it.”

Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Pawar criticised Jadhav’s comments.