Senior citizen duped of 4.47 lakh in cyber fraud

Pune: A 67-year-old woman on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Chatuhshrungi police stating that she was duped of ₹4.47 lakh by a person posing as manager of the nationalised bank where she has an account. The incident took place on May 3, and the FIR was lodged on May 14. According to the complainant, she received a call from a man posing as manager of nationalised bank. The accused offered to help her with debit card PIN and sent a link on her mobile phone. After clicking on the link, the senior citizen later realised that the online fraudster had used her internet bank credentials to dupe her of ₹4.47 lakh.

