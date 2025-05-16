Menu Explore
Senior citizen duped of 4.47 lakh in cyber fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 16, 2025 08:52 AM IST

67-year-old woman lodge complaint with Chatuhshrungi police of being duped of ₹4.47 lakh by person posing as manager of nationalised bank where she has account

Pune: A 67-year-old woman on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Chatuhshrungi police stating that she was duped of 4.47 lakh by a person posing as manager of the nationalised bank where she has an account. The incident took place on May 3, and the FIR was lodged on May 14. According to the complainant, she received a call from a man posing as manager of nationalised bank. The accused offered to help her with debit card PIN and sent a link on her mobile phone. After clicking on the link, the senior citizen later realised that the online fraudster had used her internet bank credentials to dupe her of 4.47 lakh.

67-year-old woman lodge complaint with Chatuhshrungi police of being duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.47 lakh by person posing as manager of nationalised bank where she has account. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
67-year-old woman lodge complaint with Chatuhshrungi police of being duped of 4.47 lakh by person posing as manager of nationalised bank where she has account. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

