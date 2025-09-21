Senior doctor threatens junior at YCM Hospital, transferred and inquiry launched

In a commendable step towards ensuring workplace discipline in public healthcare facilities, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Thursday transferred a senior physician from its Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) with immediate effect for allegedly threatening a junior resident doctor during an argument over patient care. Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh ordered a departmental inquiry against the senior physician and shunted him from the civic hospital to Bhosari Hospital. The transfer will be recorded in his service book, said officials on Saturday. (HT FILE)

According to reports, the senior doctor used abusive language against junior resident Dr Nitesh Pandegale after accusing him for asking a patient’s family to purchase medicines from outside. However, the patient later confirmed in writing that no such instruction was ever given by any doctor, said officials.

Following a complaint lodged by Dr Pandegale on June 19, the hospital authorities on June 20 sought an explanation from the senior doctor. The inquiry order, a copy of which was seen by HT, states that the senior doctor allegedly verbally abused the hospital dean Dr Rajendra Wable, department head Dr Pravin Soni, senior physician Dr Maruti Gaikwad and the complainant.

“There have been complaints against the doctor in the past. Further action will be taken after the inquiry is completed,” Singh said.

According to officials, the action has been taken as per provisions of Section 56(1) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and Rule 8 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.