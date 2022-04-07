Sex racket running at Baner spa busted, 3 women rescued
PUNE The social security cell of the Pune city police crime branch has busted a sex racket operational under the garb of massage and spa centre in Baner. The social security cell has rescued three women and arrested four persons including the owner and manager of a massage centre.
Acting on a tip off about prostitution racket, the police sent a decoy customer to the Divine Spa Centre in Baner. After the racket was confirmed, a team led by police Inspector Rajesh Puranik conducted a raid and rescued the women. Earlier, police had busted a sex racket at Zeya Spa Centre in the same building.
The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Krishna Patil (26) a resident of Baner, Panchmaya Lepcha a resident of Pashan, Sachin Prakash Shinde (24) a resident of Kalewadi and Praveen Dhondiram Durgude (25) a resident of Dighi. An FIR has been registered against them at Chaturshrungi police station.
Police inspector Puranik said, “We had confirmed information regarding illegal fresh trade underway and sent a decoy customer to the place and nabbed the accused. Prima facie it appears that they have been in the flesh trade for long and a probe is on to find out more in the case.”
Tech wing to check quality of UP tourism ministry’s construction works
The state tourism department on Thursday decided to set up a technical wing for examining quality of construction works being carried out by the tourism ministry. Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh also directed all regional tourism officers to submit closure report of all completed projects in their respective regions by April 15. On the occasion, the minister instructed officials to complete projects that have been listed in the 100-day plan of the tourism ministry.
Back after two years, summer camps for children are a big draw
PUNE Many children and parents are looking forward to summer camps after the Covid pandemic forced them to be confined inside homes, in some cases addicted to digital devices, for over two years. The summer camps are an opportunity for children to meet in person, overcome their anxieties, nervousness and shyness of being alone at home without friends. Sharmila Deo from Arth Outdoors conducts camps for 8-14 age group children.
A unique exhibition of news coverage of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. To showcase how the world remembered Lata didi, Praveen Walimbe, editor of SwarPrathibha will be putting up a unique exhibitiona titled 'Deshodeshi Panopani - Lata Lata' of articles covering her demise. This exhibition will be held at Bal Gandharva Kala dalan. This will be a unique tribute and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar will officiate the opening of this exhibition. The exhibition is open from 9 am to 8pm.
Education department initiates inquiry against Euro School Undri
PUNE The Pune deputy director of education department has started an inquiry regarding the recent manhandling issue with parents at Euro School in Undri . The action was taken as the education department received several complaints from the parents. A detailed report will be submitted to state education department over cancellation of school permission in the next eight days, said officials. We have not received any derecognition notice from the Department of Education.
Kanpur Dehat cops slap Goonda Act on harassment victim’s minor brother
KANPUR The Kanpur Dehat police slapped Goonda Act on the minor brother of a 17-year-old girl who consumed poison after months of alleged harassment by a youth in Rajpur town in Kanpur Dehat. After her suicide bid two days ago, the girl is battling for life at the LLR hospital in Kanpur. “He even threatened to lodge a counter-FIR against my daughter and other family members,” she said at the hospital.
