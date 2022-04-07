Sex racket running at Baner spa busted, 3 women rescued

PUNE The social security cell of the Pune city police crime branch has busted a sex racket operational under the garb of massage and spa centre in Baner. The social security cell has rescued three women and arrested four persons including the owner and manager of a massage centre.

Acting on a tip off about prostitution racket, the police sent a decoy customer to the Divine Spa Centre in Baner. After the racket was confirmed, a team led by police Inspector Rajesh Puranik conducted a raid and rescued the women. Earlier, police had busted a sex racket at Zeya Spa Centre in the same building.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Krishna Patil (26) a resident of Baner, Panchmaya Lepcha a resident of Pashan, Sachin Prakash Shinde (24) a resident of Kalewadi and Praveen Dhondiram Durgude (25) a resident of Dighi. An FIR has been registered against them at Chaturshrungi police station.

Police inspector Puranik said, “We had confirmed information regarding illegal fresh trade underway and sent a decoy customer to the place and nabbed the accused. Prima facie it appears that they have been in the flesh trade for long and a probe is on to find out more in the case.”