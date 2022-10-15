Sextortion racket: Pune cops look for ‘masterminds’ with links to Rajasthan

Following the death by suicide of two persons in the city due to online sextortion, the city police suspect a major racket operating through various social media sites run by “masterminds” who are from Rajasthan.

According to the police, data collected as part of probe shows an extensive network of cyber criminals using honey trap to threaten victims of posting private and nude pictures and videos on internet and social media platforms.

As per a case registered at Dattawadi police station on October 12, a 23-year-old youth died by suicide allegedly after being harassed in a sextortion case on September 28. The accused allegedly demanded money from the youth and threatened to leak his photographs and videos on social media.

On September 30, during an online call, the woman, who befriended an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) passout, undressed and asked the youth to do the same. Later, the online accused allegedly demanded money from the youth and threatened to leak his nude footage on social media. The case related to the victim’s death by suicide was registered at Sahakarnagar police station on October 10.

“The analysis of data shows links to Rajasthan,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

The Pune cyber police station received 685 complaints of such crimes in 2021. Till September 2022, it has reported 1,445 complaints from people harassed in sextortion cases.

Modus operandi

Senior police inspector Meenal Supe Patil said, “Sextortion involves befriending victims through social networking platforms. In case of male victims, the accused connect with them posing as women. After some initial chatting, the ‘girl’ initiates a video call with the victim, convincing him to perform sexual acts on camera. These acts are recorded without the victim’s consent and then used to blackmail him for money.”

“If you do connect with someone you don’t know personally, never accept video calls from them. Do not click on links sent by unknown person on social media sites,” Patil said.