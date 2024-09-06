SGPC takes objection to pandal replicating Golden Temple

Pune: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken objection to the construction of a “pandal” replicating the Golden Temple for Ganpati Utsav in the Camp area of Pune and termed it an act of inciting Sikh sentiments. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has objected to construction of a “pandal” replicating the Golden Temple (in pic) for Ganpati Utsav in Camp. (HT)

In a release here, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said some people knowingly replicate the historical Sikh sacred places, which hurts the religious sentiments of the community.

In Pune, the Pune Sikh Sangat, an umbrella organisation of Sikhs in the city, has petitioned the district collector objecting to permission given to a Ganesh mandal for erection of a replica of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) Amritsar. The petitioned submitted on September 3 states that a local Ganpati mandal in Camp was enacting the replica of Golden Temple without the permission of Akal Takht Sahib and Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee, Amritsar.

“The enactment and permission of this replica will deeply hurt the sentiments of Sikhs around the globe,” stated Pune Sikh Sangat official release.