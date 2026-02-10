Sharad Pawar admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, condition stable

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) on Monday after complaining of cough, fatigue and mild breathing discomfort, officials said. Pawar reached the hospital around 4 pm, accompanied by his wife, Pratibha Pawar; daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule; son-in-law, Sadanand Sule; and grandson, Rohit Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar reached the hospital around 4 pm, accompanied by his wife, Pratibha Pawar; daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule; son-in-law, Sadanand Sule; and grandson, Rohit Pawar. He is being treated by Dr Simon Grant and has been kept under observation after initial examinations were completed.

Doctors said Pawar’s heart rate and oxygen levels are stable, though his respiratory rate was slightly elevated. He may remain admitted for a day as a precaution.

Dr Abhijit Lodha, physician at RHC, said Pawar’s condition was stable and there was no cause for concern at present. “His preliminary examination has been completed. Oxygen levels and heart rate are normal. Due to continuous travel and engagements over the past few days, he has experienced fatigue. As there was some chest congestion, a respiratory examination was also conducted,” Lodha said.

He added that Pawar has been admitted to a private room and does not require oxygen support or ventilator assistance.

“Further test reports will be available in the next two to three hours, after which the family will decide on the next steps,” Lodha said.

In her message posted on social media, Sule said her father has developed chest congestion.

“Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart.”

Sule also spoke to the doctors and requested that treatment be carried out strictly as per the hospital’s protocol.

Late in the evening, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, along with her sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, visited Sharad Pawar at RHC.

According to Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar had followed a hectic schedule over the past 10 to 12 days and was admitted due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort.

“Doctors have conducted all necessary tests, and the reports so far are normal. Once the remaining reports are received, a decision will be taken on whether he should continue treatment in Pune or be shifted to Mumbai,” he said.

Meanwhile, party workers have been urged to avoid gathering at the hospital to prevent inconvenience to other patients. Ruby Hall Clinic reiterated the request, saying it continues to treat a large number of patients every day.