Sharad Pawar announces Supriya’s nomination for Baramati LS seat

The Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, announced Supriya Sule’s nomination for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. At Bhor, Pawar senior also praised Congress leader Sangram Thopte saying the latter will always get Pawar’s support. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar while speaking at a public rally at Bhor in Pune district which falls under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, said, “Today I announce Supriya Sule’s nomination for Baramati Lok Sabha seat which she has previously represented thrice. In the country, Sule’s name comes in the first few of being best parliamentarians. I urge you to elect the best parliamentarian.”

The contest for Baramati is likely to be fierce with Ajit Pawar set to field his wife Sunetra against Sule.

Through Sule, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced its first candidate.

At Bhor, Pawar senior also praised Congress leader Sangram Thopte saying the latter will always get Pawar’s support. In the Pune district, Sharad Pawar and Thopte family have previously not been on good terms. However, with Sule facing a tough challenge, Pawar seems to be reaching out even to his detractors.

Meanwhile, the octogenarian came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while calling Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of Gujarat.

Pawar said, “It is expected that if a person becomes the Prime Minister he should think about the whole nation. But our Prime Minister is only thinking about the benefit of Gujarat. The Centre is poaching the other states’ projects and taking them to Gujarat. We have respect for Gujarat but it does not mean that the Prime Minister should only think about his state.”

Pawar criticised the BJP and ‘Modi ki guarantee’ slogan and said, Modi had announced to bring back the black money from other countries and give it to the farmers. “What happened to that announcement,” Pawar asked

According to Pawar, the country is facing unemployment and inflation but the PM does not have time to look into it. Also, many farmers issues are pending but this government is not serious about the farmers’ issues.”

Pawar added, “It is expected that the election for Lok Sabha will be announced on either March 14 or March 15.”