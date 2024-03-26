Sharad Pawar begins search for another candidate from Madha after Mahadev Jankar’s return to Mahayuti

In the wake of Mahadev Jankar’s decision to return to the Mahayuti, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has initiated search for an alternative candidate from the Madha Lok Sabha (LS) constituency. In the meeting, it was decided that Jankar will get one seat from the Mahayuti – an alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP – to contest the upcoming LS polls. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Sunday held a meeting with Jankar who heads the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) at Mumbai. In the meeting, it was decided that Jankar will get one seat from the Mahayuti – an alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP – to contest the upcoming LS polls.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jankar held a crucial meeting with NCP (SCP) president Sharad Pawar to discuss his joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Following the meeting, Jankar stated that Sharad Pawar had extended his support for Jankar’s nomination from the Madha LS constituency.

However, with Jankar’s joining the Mahayuti having created challenges ahead of the opposition alliance, Sharad Pawar has turned his attention towards forging new equations and consolidating existing support bases in Madha. Among those under consideration are the influential Mohite-Patil family, which has dominated the region’s politics for many years and has a lot of clout in Akluj. Mohite-Patil’s son Ranjitsinh is with the BJP. However, as BJP announced the candidature of sitting MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar from Madha, both Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and his nephew Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, along with other aggrieved leaders, have openly voiced their dissatisfaction with the party’s decision.

Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, who is keen to contest from the Madha seat, has now initiated his political campaign in the region at his own level with a resolve that he will contest the LS polls. Dhairyasheel Patil’s decision to kickstart his campaign comes amid speculation that he may switch to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

There are speculations that after Jankar’s move, the Shard Pawar-led NCP is likely to initiate talks with the Mohite-Patil family for exploring the possibility of a ‘mutually beneficial collaboration’ ahead of the upcoming elections.

When Hindustan Times tried to contact Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, he was unavailable for comment on recent political developments in the Madha constituency. However, refusing speculation on Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) Maharashtra president Jayant Patil said, “No one from the Mohite-Patil faction or no one from BJP from Madha constituency contacted us. We are not in contact with anyone.’’

At the same time, local NCP (SCP) units from the Solapur and Satara districts have sought the candidature of Abhay Singh Jagtap in Madha. Jagtap is Satara and Solapur district head of the party, Jagtap is a computer engineering graduate and known for his work during the pandemic. It was also said that Jayant Patil is also in favour of Abhay Singh Jagtap. Abhay Singh Jagtap said, “We have organised an NCP workers’ meeting at Mhaswad on March 28. After speaking with party workers, we will convey our decision to our party high command.”

Whereas Jankar holds considerable clout among the Dhangars, a community of shepherds with significant presence in six to seven LS constituencies, including Baramati, Madha, Solapur and the adjoining areas. If the RSP joins the MVA, it could provide a much-needed boost to the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in the Baramati constituency where his daughter Supriya Sule is likely to lock horns with Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar. Jankar contested the LS polls from Baramati constituency against Sule in 2014 and lost by only 69,719 votes.