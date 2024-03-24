Mahayuti’s 4th meet on seats remains inclusive, but BJP intent on 30

MUMBAI: After three meetings in the state and Centre over seat-sharing in the ruling alliance, top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda late on Saturday for another round of talks. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, a member of central election committee (CEC), also participated in the meeting. HT Image

Although no consensus on numbers was arrived at, BJP has decided to contest 30-32 seats and divide rest among its two allies. It has offered 11-12 seats to Sena and 4 to NCP. It has also offered one seat to Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Ajit Pawar is batting for at least seven seats, while Shinde is vying for 13. In-fighting is rife among the parties over seats in districts such as Satara, Shirdi, Parbhani, Gadchiroli, as well as South Mumbai and North-West Mumbai, leading to the stalemate, even as the last day of filing nomination for first phase is just four days away (March 27).

“These seats were discussed on priority during today’s meeting. Ajit Pawar is eyeing Gadchiroli, despite it being represented by us currently, while we are not been able to finalise candidates for two remaining constituencies. We will have to announce them by Sunday,” said a BJP leader.

The leaders from the three parties reportedly discussed the inclusion of MNS into the ruling fold and sharing seats with it. The party has been demanding Mumbai South seat, while the BJP is still considering fielding its leader Rahul Narwekar from the constituency. BJP has extended support to Ajit Pawar faction’s Lakshadweep candidate in LS elections, hoping to convince him to settle for fewer seats in Maharashtra.

Before the meeting, Fadnavis said, “80% of the seat-share within the ruling alliance has been completed and the remaining will finalized in the next CEC meeting.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale has been camping in Delhi for the last two days, to seek an audience with Amit Shah, to push his candidature from Satara. Fadnavis said Shah was expected to meet the MP late on Saturday.