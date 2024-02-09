Sharad Pawar faction LS face for Shirur is Kolhe, Jagtap for Hadapsar

PUNE After the Election Commission of India (ECI) handed over the party and symbol to Ajit Pawar-led camp, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharadchandra Pawar faction has gone into election mode. During party meetings in Pune and Shirur, NCP Sharad Pawar faction has appointed Amol Kolhe as candidate for Shirur Lok Sabha seat and Prashant Jagtap (in pic) for Hadapsar. (HT)

During party meetings in Pune and Shirur, on Thursday, Jayant Patil, state unit head of NCP Sharadchandra Pawar faction, named two candidates, one for Lok Sabha and another for assembly elections.

Amol Kolhe has been appointed as a candidate for the Shirur Lok Sabha seat while Prashant Jagtap is being projected as Hadapsar assembly candidate.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled in April and May while assembly polls are likely to be held during November this year.

Earlier in the day, Patil held a meeting with party workers in Hadapsar. He said, “Amol Kolhe would be the Lok Sabha candidate for Shirur and we are sure he will emerge victorious.”

Kolhe is currently a sitting MP from Shirur and has preferred to stay with Sharad Pawar.

Earlier in December last year deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had publicly said he would defeat the sitting NCP MP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Shirur seat.

Though previously MLA Chetan Tupe from the Hadapsar area was from the NCP party, he later joined the Ajit Pawar faction. “We don’t see any problem in retaining Hadapsar through Prashant Jagtap. Jagtap will emerge victorious in Hadapsar,” he said.

Once close to Ajit Pawar, Jagtap is currently the city unit chief of NCP Sharadchandra Pawar.