Sharad Pawar hints at retirement from Parliamentary politics

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar indicated on Tuesday that he was contemplating retirement from his six-decade-long career in legislative politics. Pawar who will be 84 this December said he will take the final call closer to the end of his Rajya Sabha term in 2026. “One has to stop somewhere,” he said addressing a rally at Supe in Baramati.

Pawar used the occasion to formally introduce the newest contestant from the family, his grand-nephew Yugendra, 32, who has been given the party ticket from Baramati where he will be pitted against his uncle Ajit Pawar.

“I am not in power…I have already contested 14 elections—how many more shall I contest? Now I think the new generation should be given the opportunity,” said Pawar. “You (the people of Baramati) never let me go home; you made me win in all (elections) but I have to stop somewhere.” He used the emotional pitch to underscore the need to induct fresh blood in Baramati politics. The strategic appeal comes in the face of Ajit Pawar’s high decibel campaign that centres around how Sharad Pawar is Baramati’s past while Ajit Pawar is the constituency’s future. “By indicating that he was contemplating stepping down from active politics and simultaneously presenting Yugendra as the leader of the future, he is sending a message about his legacy,” said political analyst Abhay Deshpande. It’s a legacy that seemingly bypasses his rebel nephew.

Though at another public meeting at Shirsuphal in Baramati on the same day Pawar did acknowledge Ajit Pawar’s extensive work in the constituency, “You elected me as chief minister not once or twice, but four times. I served here from 1967 for 25 years before taking on state wide responsibilities. I entrusted local authority to Ajit dada, giving him full control over planning for local bodies, sugar cooperatives, and milk unions and there is no doubt about the work he has done here.” Without mentioning Ajit Pawar’s age—65—he stressed upon the need to pass the baton to a younger generation. “Now is the time to look ahead and prepare for the future. We need leadership that can guide us for the next 30 years,” he remarked. Then in an apparent dig at Ajit Pawar, he added, “If someone continues to claim everything for themselves, people may remain silent, but they don’t necessarily approve.” He also addressed specific developmental issues, noting Ajit Pawar’s shortcomings in completing a crucial water irrigation scheme and the need for new ideas and a fresh approach to the region’s challenges. He highlighted the progress Baramati had made under his guidance and said, “We set up an MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) here which has drawn companies and provided employment for thousands. To continue this momentum, we need a capable and knowledgeable representative, which is why we’ve chosen Yugendra,” he said praising his grand nephew’s education in the United States and his experience in managing a sugar mill.

Sharad Pawar began his political career from Baramati in 1958, and the constituency has become synonymous with him. Now, with Yugendra as his chosen successor, the battle for Baramati gets more complex than ever. This contest follows the intense family rivalry of the Lok Sabha polls when Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule bested Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra. With stakes at an all-time high in Maharashtra assembly elections, Pawar senior’s appeal for a generational shift in leadership could potentially reshape Baramati’s political future and impact Maharashtra politics.