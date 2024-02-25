Sharad Pawar in MVA’s first campaign public meet: Modi’s guarantee has no date

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday held its first public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls with the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP SCP) chief Sharad Pawar saying the prime minister’s promises touted as “Modi ki Guarantee” have no dates. Maha Vikas Aghadi parties organised its first campaign public meet at Congress Bhavan in Pune on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the Congress Bhavan, Pawar targets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for levelling allegations against the opposition leaders to pressurise them for switching sides.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The central government had announced several schemes and they say it is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, but his guarantee card doesn’t have a date. They have not fulfilled any promise,” said Pawar.

The meeting which was also attended by Congress leader Nana Patole and Shiv Sena leader Sachin Aher while Aaditya Thackeray skipped it.

Pawar said farmers are in distress, but the Modi government is not listening to them.

“During prime minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure, when we got to know that farmers were committing suicide due to farm loans, the PM waived off ₹70,000 crore loans of farmers...farmers are protesting at the borders, but this government is not listening to them...this government doesn’t respect our farmers so we have to remove them from power,” he said.

All the INDIA alliance partners, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was also invited for the melawa held at Congress Bhavan.

Pawar said, “The PM and the BJP had earlier alleged that the NCP is the most corrupt party. They made the allegations for corruption in co-operative bank, and irrigation projects. Now my appeal to the central government is to form the committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge to inquire all the allegations made. They should also conduct an inquiry and if found guilty those involved should be punished whichever way they want. However, it looks like they are making allegations just to tarnish the image or put pressure on Opposition party leaders.”

Pawar also appealed to all the opposition parties to come under one umbrella to oppose the BJP.

Patole on his part alleged that the BJP is misusing power with government officers and the police are helping the saffron party.

“Our appeal to the government officers and the police is to work as per law and not under any party’s influence. We are taking note of all the things. We will also come to power,” said Patole.

Ahir said, “The BJP is using the power to break the opposition parties. They are intentionally targeting Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. But once all opposition parties are united, the BJP would definitely be defeated.”

Workers from all political parties attended the melawa.

Meanwhile, after the programme, Pawar visited the NCP Sharadchandra Pawar office to inaugurate the party’s new symbol of a ‘man blowing tura (trumpet)’.