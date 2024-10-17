Sharad Pawar speaks of bigger role for Jayant Patil, sparks buzz about his projection as CM face

Even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to announce its candidate for the chief minister’s post, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday hinted at a bigger role for Jayant Patil, sparking speculation about his being a potential CM candidate for the party. While Pawar stopped short of officially naming him as the party’s CM candidate, this implied endorsement could fuel competition within the MVA, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. (HT PHOTO)

During the concluding leg of the NCP (SP)’s Shivswarajya Yatra at Islampur in Sangli, Jayant Patil’s home turf, Pawar said, “It is the wish of people like you and me that Jayant Patil should take on the responsibility of rebuilding tomorrow’s Maharashtra. To realise this, all of you should stand behind him.” His remarks received cheers from the crowd.

“As the party chief, I firmly say here that efforts to rebuild tomorrow’s Maharashtra will come from Sangli and there is no doubt in my mind about this,” Pawar added.

Jayant Patil has stood by Sharad Pawar through turbulent times, notably during the party’s split after Ajit Pawar’s revolt. While Pawar stopped short of officially naming him as the party’s CM candidate, this implied endorsement could fuel competition within the MVA, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is already lobbying for Uddhav Thackeray as the alliance’s CM candidate, while Nana Patole’s supporters are also advocating for his leadership.

Despite heavy rains, a large crowd attended the rally. Kolhe, a local leader, noted that voters wanted to see Jayant Patil lead Maharashtra. When Patil spoke, the crowd chanted slogans in support of him as a future chief minister, leading Patil to quip: “One doesn’t become chief minister through slogans. It’s not that easy.”

Pawar criticised the ruling Mahayuti coalition over its Ladki Bahin scheme, asserting that policies should be enduring rather than short-term fixes. “Maharashtra knows which era truly worked for women,” he said. “We introduced reservation for women, which now stands at 50% in education and political representation. Our decisions have had a lasting impact on women’s empowerment.”

The NCP (SP) chief refrained from directly attacking the Ladki Bahin scheme but noted that “these leaders” came up with the scheme only after they faced a setback in the Lok Sabha elections. “The state is plagued by rising crimes against women, including incidents of gang rape,” he added. “Women’s safety is paramount, and Maharashtra deserves a government that ensures it.”

Jayant Patil echoed Pawar’s concerns. “The law-and-order situation is deteriorating, with rising crimes against women and even politicians feeling unsafe despite security,” he said. He also criticised the government’s financial policies, saying, “Maharashtra’s debt is increasing because of all the freebies given by this government like the Ladki Bahin scheme. If the MVA returns to power, we will reconsider them.”

Sharad Pawar concluded by urging the people to support Jayant Patil as he embarked on a statewide tour, emphasising their responsibility to secure his victory.