Shiivajinagar reported more than 100 mm of rainfall in October since 2018

Since 2018, Shivajinagar has reported over 100 mm of rainfall in just October alone. This season as well, in the first half of the month, Pune reported 156 mm rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that moisture has depleted over the city as of Saturday and withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is likely till October 17.

As per data furnished by the weather department, this month, between October 1 to October 14, total rainfall in Shivajinagar was 78.4 mm. Whereas rainfall on October 15 was 78.2 mm reported at Shivajinagar which has taken the monthly rainfall to 156.6 mm.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that moisture over northern parts of Maharashtra is depleting as of Saturday. So, monsoon withdrawal conditions are now more favourable.

“So, there are chances of further withdrawal of monsoon from some parts of Maharashtra from October 16,” said Kashyapi.

As of Saturday, the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from Bihar, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

“The withdrawal line of southwest monsoon now passes through Lumding, Kailashahar, Berhampore, Kanke, Bilaspur, Brahmapuri, Buldhana and Dahanu. Conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal till October 16,” said Kashyapi.