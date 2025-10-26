Shinde warns Dhangekar against statements straining Mahayuti ties

Following mounting pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday warned his party leader and former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar against making remarks that could strain relations within the MahaYuti alliance.

Shinde, who was in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was asked by reporters about growing tensions between the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the BJP in Pune. Responding to questions on Dhangekar’s repeated criticism of BJP leaders, Shinde said, “I have sent a message to Dhangekar, and he will be meeting me soon. I request all party workers not to make statements that may create misunderstandings among alliance partners. Even when I was in Pune, I had asked Dhangekar to refrain from such comments.”

Over the past few days, Dhangekar has targeted BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, raising questions over their alleged links with gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal and their role in the Jain Boarding land case. Dhangekar has also accused Mohol of pushing the land deal in the Jain Boarding case alleging that the developer has an association with the minister. Mohol, on his part, has already denied all the charges and also refuted his association with the developer.

Dhangekar’s continued remarks have caused discomfort among BJP leaders and created friction within the alliance.

In Pune, BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate and senior leader Ganesh Bidkar held a press conference on Saturday at the party office to criticise Dhangekar’s statements. Ghate said, “While deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde is making every effort to maintain harmony within the alliance, Dhangekar is making baseless allegations just to gain publicity.”

Bidkar alleged that Dhangekar himself was “involved in land grabbing” and had “purchased a plot belonging to a religious trust.” He added, “Minister Mohol has already declared his business interests in his election affidavit. There is nothing wrong if a public representative runs a legitimate business.”

Reiterating their support to the Jain community amid the ongoing controversy, BJP leaders said the party “stands firmly with the community and will ensure their concerns are addressed.”