Shirur MP seeks relocation of GMRT for Pune-Nashik rail project

PUNE: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe has urged the central government to relocate the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) near Narayangaon in Pune district to facilitate the proposed Pune-Nashik semi high-speed rail project.

In a letter to the union minister of science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh, Kolhe highlighted that the GMRT’s presence has posed developmental challenges, including objections raised by scientists over the railway project.

Kolhe’s letter, dated December 19, states: “The GMRT, established in 1996, is a prestigious scientific installation in my constituency. However, its presence has restricted industrial and infrastructural development in the region for nearly three decades. Issues such as delays in granting permissions for industries, disruptions in mobile connectivity, and hurdles in critical industrial projects have become major concerns. The Pune-Nashik railway line, a transformative project for the region, has also been stalled due to GMRT-related objections.”

Proposing two solutions, Kolhe further wrote, “The GMRT authorities should find a technical resolution to ensure the railway project’s progress or consider relocating the GMRT to a sparsely populated area free from developmental pressures.”

The Pune-Nashik semi high-speed rail project, spanning 232 kilometres, is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to one-and-a-half hour. However, it has faced delays for years. The route, passing through Pune, Chakan, Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Narayangaon, Sangamner, Sinnar and Nashik, is seen as a significant boost for industrialisation and agriculture in the Pune and Nashik districts. There has been speculation recently that the route may be realigned to include Pune, Shirdi, Sinnar and Nashik.

A senior official from the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MAHARAIL) said, “Discussions are underway to finalise the alignment, keeping in mind concerns around the GMRT. This route will significantly benefit Pune, Nashik, and the surrounding regions.”

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during an October event, confirmed that the project remains on track. “The alignment must avoid electrification within 10 kilometres of the GMRT. A revised detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared to ensure that there are no disruptions to the telescope’s operations,” Vaishnaw said. He also announced plans to link Nashik and Shirdi, develop mega termini at Uruli and Hadapsar near Pune, and expand Pune station’s capacity.

Despite these developments, the delays have led to confusion among farmers whose land is to be acquired for the project. Compensation has been partially distributed, but the lack of progress has left them uncertain.