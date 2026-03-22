Shiv Sena warns BJP of consequences over Satara ZP poll upset

The Shiv Sena slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it clinched the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) president’s post, defeating the Sena-NCP combine despite lacking a clear majority. Party leader Shambhuraj Desai accused the BJP of “murdering democracy” and warned of severe consequences during the “bigger polls” in the future. Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai accused the BJP of “murdering democracy” and warned of severe consequences during the “bigger polls” in the future. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The election, held on Friday, saw BJP’s Priya Shinde emerge victorious, while Raju Bhosale was elected deputy chairman. The outcome was a setback for the Shiv Sena–NCP alliance, which was expected to secure power based on its numbers.

In the 65-member zilla parishad, the BJP has 28 seats, the NCP 20, Shiv Sena 15, while the Congress, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and Independents hold one seat each. With the majority mark at 33, the Sena–NCP combine appeared poised to take control. However, cross-voting by members from rival camps tilted the balance in favour of the BJP.

Shambhuraj Desai, guardian minister, strongly criticised the development, alleging that the BJP engineered defections to secure victory. “This is nothing but a murder of democracy. The BJP may celebrate now, but there are bigger elections ahead. Shiv Sena and NCP will take their respective stands then, and the consequences will be severe.”

“They took two members each from Shiv Sena and NCP. We will initiate disqualification proceedings against them,” Desai said.

Despite being part of the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra along with the BJP and the NCP faction led by Sunetra Pawar, Desai asserted his party’s right to function independently at the district level.

The BJP’s victory was attributed to last-minute political manoeuvring, with Chhatrapati Shivendrasinh Raje playing a key strategic role in the final stages, a move that weakened both the Shiv Sena and NCP camps.

Desai also alleged that police manhandled him during the election process and said he would raise the issue in the next cabinet meeting. “If a minister is being manhandled by the police, it is highly condemnable,” he said, adding that his party will approach the court over the conduct of the police.