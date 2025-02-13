Menu Explore
Shivajinagar bus stand redevelopment project to gain pace

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 06:48 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) original bus stand was shifted to Wakdewadi to carry out the metro work at Shivajinagar

Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday took a review of the redevelopment of the Shivajinagar bus stand project along with other civic officials.

Pawar even asked officials to commence work on the Swargate ST stand. (HT PHOTO)
Pawar even asked officials to commence work on the Swargate ST stand. (HT PHOTO)

“A 16-storey building will be developed here along with parking for private and government offices and other establishments,” he said.

Minister for state transport Pratap Sarnaik, minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal, Shivajingaar MLA Siddharth Shirole, planning department secretary Rajgopal Devra, urban development officers and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) managing director Shravan Hardikar were present for the meeting held in Mumbai.

“The project will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and leased for 99 years,” he said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) original bus stand was shifted to Wakdewadi to carry out the metro work at Shivajinagar. However, as this is causing inconvenience, there is a demand from passengers to transfer the bus stand to its original location. Maha-Metro is the executing agency for developing the project.

“It is an important project to boost public transport in the city. The administration should complete the project report accordingly and ensure the groundbreaking is held on May 1,” said Pawar.

Pawar even asked officials to commence work on the Swargate ST stand.

Misal said, “Our demand to execute the Swargate bus depot and metro station on the lines of the Shivajinagar depot was accepted in the meeting.”

Swargate is an important hub for going to all parts of the state. “Therefore, if transport services and metro services are provided together, it will be of great benefit to the passengers,” Misal said.

Project highlights

*16-storey building

*Commercial complex

*Bus stand on the ground floor

*First and second floor for parking

*Semi-basement for retail stores

*Long lease of 99 years

*Project to be executed on public-private partnership basis

