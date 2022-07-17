Shivajinagar metro station blocks Shimla office, PMRDA moves location by 50 ft

As the heritage conservation committee of Pune Municipal Corporation had suggested changes in the location of Shivajinagar metro station for line 3 of Metro (Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has relocated the Shivajinagar metro station.

Now the station has been moved back by 50 feet (16 metres) from its original position.

According to an earlier proposal, PMRDA has planned a metro station at Bhausaheb Khude chowk which would block the view of Shimla Office which is the building of India Meteorological Department (IMD) and has heritage importance.

“For the non-objection certificate (NOC) of the Shivajinagar metro station, PMRDA has sent us the draft of the station. We observed that it is blocking the view of the Shimla office, so we suggested they take it backward towards police ground in Shivajinagar,” said Chandrakant Dalvi, chairman, heritage conservation committee PMC.

“PMRDA had some hurdles but they managed to take the construction site backwards by 50 feet (16 metres). It was enough to expose the visibility of the Shimla office which was getting blocked,” added Dalvi.

“We have started doing the work with the permission of the heritage conservation committee. The issue was solved constructively by PMRDA, PMC and a contractor,” said a PMRDA official requesting anonymity.

Earlier, the heritage conservation committee had also raised concern for the civil court station for line 3 of the metro as it was in front of the Shivajinagar district court. It was also resolved by PMRDA.

Dixit conferred with special lifetime achievement award

Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit was conferred with `Special Lifetime Achievement Award’ at an event held in Mumbai on July 15. The award was being presented by the Indian Institution of Bridge Engineers (IIBE) for his selfless efforts in the field of infrastructure development in the country. Dixit has been selected for this award for the quality and speed of work while executing the Pune and Nagpur Metro Projects. Dixit was also presented with the `Bhamashah Award’ by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) last month. Maha-Metro is executing Metro rail projects in the two cities of Pune and Nagpur.