Shivajinagar metro station blocks Shimla office, PMRDA moves location by 50 ft
As the heritage conservation committee of Pune Municipal Corporation had suggested changes in the location of Shivajinagar metro station for line 3 of Metro (Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has relocated the Shivajinagar metro station.
Now the station has been moved back by 50 feet (16 metres) from its original position.
According to an earlier proposal, PMRDA has planned a metro station at Bhausaheb Khude chowk which would block the view of Shimla Office which is the building of India Meteorological Department (IMD) and has heritage importance.
“For the non-objection certificate (NOC) of the Shivajinagar metro station, PMRDA has sent us the draft of the station. We observed that it is blocking the view of the Shimla office, so we suggested they take it backward towards police ground in Shivajinagar,” said Chandrakant Dalvi, chairman, heritage conservation committee PMC.
“PMRDA had some hurdles but they managed to take the construction site backwards by 50 feet (16 metres). It was enough to expose the visibility of the Shimla office which was getting blocked,” added Dalvi.
“We have started doing the work with the permission of the heritage conservation committee. The issue was solved constructively by PMRDA, PMC and a contractor,” said a PMRDA official requesting anonymity.
Earlier, the heritage conservation committee had also raised concern for the civil court station for line 3 of the metro as it was in front of the Shivajinagar district court. It was also resolved by PMRDA.
Dixit conferred with special lifetime achievement award
Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit was conferred with `Special Lifetime Achievement Award’ at an event held in Mumbai on July 15. The award was being presented by the Indian Institution of Bridge Engineers (IIBE) for his selfless efforts in the field of infrastructure development in the country. Dixit has been selected for this award for the quality and speed of work while executing the Pune and Nagpur Metro Projects. Dixit was also presented with the `Bhamashah Award’ by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) last month. Maha-Metro is executing Metro rail projects in the two cities of Pune and Nagpur.
Ludhiana: MC officials intervene, stop work after residents complain of waste being dumped into sewerage line linked to Buddha Nullah
Even as authorities are clamping down on direct disposal of waste into the Buddha Nullah, workers cleaning sewerage lines in Civil City and Sandhu Nagar were found dumping toxic waste into the sewerage line in Chander Nagar area that leads to the city's main drain. A resident of Deep Nagar, Kanwar Jatinder Singh Bajwa added that the road cave in on Buddha Nullah Road in Chander Nagar a few days ago was due to the dumping of waste.
Sidharth Nath tweets, questions Rahul, Tejaswi support to Sinha
PRAYAGRAJ: Former UP Cabinet minister and MLA from Allahabad West seat of Prayagraj Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday questioned the support extended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav to Yashwant Sinha, the opposition's presidential candidate taking on NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu. Sinha had said he stood for safeguarding India's democracy, while Droupadi Murmu is “supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy.”
Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against man for remarks against Modi, Shah, others
The Allahabad high court has refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against one Mumtaz Mansoori who had allegedly used highly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and other Union ministers. Subsequent to this, a case was registered against Mumtaz Mansoori at Meerganj police station of Jaunpur district.
To ease traffic congestion, three options being studied for Balbharti-Paud road
The Pune Municipal Corporation is studying three options for the Balbharti-Paud road proposed as an alternative to the heavily congested commute from Senapati Bapat road to Paud road. The three options being considered by the PMC include the elevated, at grade and tunnel route. When asked for details however, V G Kulkarni, head of the road department, PMC, said, “We will share with you all the details once something concrete emerges from the study.”
ICSE Class 10 exams: Sat Paul Mittal students bag top positions in Ludhiana
Students of Sat Paul Mittal School brought laurels to the institution by bagging top positions in Ludhiana district in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class-10 examination results declared on Sunday. While Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra, both from Sat Paul Mittal, jointly topped the district with 98.8%, Amulya Dhawan and Rhea Khosla secured the second position with 98.6 % marks. Bhavya Bansal secured the third position in Ludhiana with 98.4 % .
