Shivajinagar ST bus stand to be revamped soon: Parab

Pune: The new state transport (ST) bus stand at Shivajinagar that will be aligned to the Metro plan will have modern and better facilities for passengers. We are committed towards providing good public transportation to citizens and will make it happen,” said Anil Parab, state transport minister, in the city on Friday. The minister reviewed the works at the Pune metro project site at Shivajinagar and Wakdewadi ST stand.

“Our priority is to complete the Metro project and revamp the ST stand at Shivajinagar. The motive behind today’s visit here was to take the review of ongonig metro work, new ST stand development work and also a visit to the temporarily shifted ST stand at the Wakdewadi,” added Parab.

Parab was accompanied by state transport commissioner Shekhar Channe and other senior officials from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Pune Metro project department.

Parab visited the Wakdewadi ST stand where bus operations are presently functional. He checked the platforms, entered the buses and interacted with passengers. He reviewed the cleanliness and Covid norms followed at the ST stand.

“The arrangements made at the Wakdewadi ST stand are good and passengers have also expressed their satisfaction with the provided facility. I have instructed the officials to ban vehicle parking inside the ST stand premises as it blocks passengers’ entry-exit access,” said Parab after his visit to the ST stand.

The minister saw two-wheelers parked in front of the drinking water tank making it difficult for passengers to reach the taps. He instructed officials to remove the vehicles and take action against the offenders.