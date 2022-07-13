Shop owner booked for negligence as worker dies due to wall collapse in Pune
The Faraskhana police on Wednesday booked the owner of New Galaxy men’s wear shop on the charges of negligence resulting in the death of 55-year-old worker after a wall collapsed on him in Ganesh peth on Tuesday.
Police sub-inspector RN Pawar said, “Laxman Mali, the deceased, was working at the construction site which was next to this shop. The shop owner called him to remove a ceiling fan. At the same time Mali died after a wall collapsed on him.’’
He was found unconscious and severely injured after being rescued. Officials took him to Sassoon hospital where he was declared dead, said police,
The police had initially registered case of accidental death. On Tuesday late night a case was registered against the owner of the shop after an enquiry, a case of negligence under section of 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Faraskhana police station.
-
S-I in Balrampur suspended after video of him beating a man goes viral
Sub-inspector Arun Kumar Gautam of Balrampur district police was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man and pointing his service pistol at him. Additional superintendent of police, Balrampur, Namrita Srivastava, informed that the circle officer (city) Varun Mishra inquired into the matter and recommended action against the sub-inspector for his act.
-
Punjab VB arrests former minister Gilzian’s nephew in corruption case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, Daljit Singh Gilzian, for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges. Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Gilzian remained the forest minister during the previous Congress regime.
-
Meat factory case: Cops attach ₹5-crore house of UP ex-minister
MEERUT The police on Wednesday attached a house worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, wanted in connection with a case registered against Qureshi for allegedly running his meat factory after cancellation of its licence. A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, sons Imran and Feroz on charges of operating their meat factory illegally. Qureshi's meat factory had been sealed earlier, said police.
-
HC allows Pune woman to relocate to Poland with minor daughter
High court judge Bharati Dangre has quashed and set aside a Pune family court order restraining a woman from taking along her minor daughter with her to Poland without the permission of the court. Judge Dangre order was uploaded on the high court website on July 13, 2022.
-
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case hearing resumes today
VARANASI The district court here on Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heard the arguments of advocates for the Hindu petitioners against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. After that, the court of district judge, AK Vishvesha, fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.
