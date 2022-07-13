Shop owner booked for negligence as worker dies due to wall collapse in Pune

The Faraskhana police on Wednesday booked the owner of New Galaxy men’s wear shop on the charges of negligence resulting in the death of 55-year-old worker after a wall collapsed on him in Ganesh peth on Tuesday.

Police sub-inspector RN Pawar said, “Laxman Mali, the deceased, was working at the construction site which was next to this shop. The shop owner called him to remove a ceiling fan. At the same time Mali died after a wall collapsed on him.’’

He was found unconscious and severely injured after being rescued. Officials took him to Sassoon hospital where he was declared dead, said police,

The police had initially registered case of accidental death. On Tuesday late night a case was registered against the owner of the shop after an enquiry, a case of negligence under section of 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Faraskhana police station.