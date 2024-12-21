Shortage of kennel capacity hamper ABC programme in Pune 

The merger of 34 villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limit has led to the shortage of kennels at the civic dog pounds. This shortage of kennels is hampering the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme conducted by PMC in the city, officials said. Under the ABC programme, the stray dogs are sterilised and vaccinated. The veterinary department of PMC has appointed private agencies for the ABC programme. (HT PHOTO)

In May 2023, the PMC conducted a census of stray dogs in the city which estimated the canine population has reduced from 3,15,000 in 2018 to 1,79,940 stray dogs in 2023. During the census, all the 34 newly merged villages were not part of PMC. However, hardly any ABC programme has been conducted in these 34 villages, which alone have a population of over 1 lakh stray dogs.

Under the ABC programme, the stray dogs are sterilised and vaccinated. The veterinary department of PMC has appointed private agencies for the ABC programme. The civic body has four dog pounds—Baner, Naidu Hospital and two at Mundhwa with a capacity of only 474 kennels. However, this capacity is not enough and most of the time it is running full, hampering the ABC programme.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, informed daily around 150 to 200 stray dogs are sterilised and vaccinated under the ABC programme in the city. However, these dogs after sterilisation have to be kept at the kennel for a minimum of five days, in case of slow recovery the time increases to an additional two to three days.’

The civic body has three four kennels where the stray canines are taken for sterilisation and immunisation. All these stray dogs have to be kept under observation for a minimum of five days, and more days depending on the recovery. Stray dogs cannot be sterilised if they are unwell, wounded or unfit for the procedures which increase their stay time.

Dr Funde said the stray dogs require a minimum five-day observation period post-procedure. “During complaints of dog bites, the aggressive dogs are also caught and kept under observation at these same kennels for ten days. The accident victims and unwell or wounded animals are also kept in the same kennels. There is a need to increase the number of dog pounds and kennel capacity,” she said.

PMC to bear the expenses of dog bite victims

Following the dog bite incident reported at the Ambegaon Pathar area on Thursday evening, PMC Health chief Dr Nina Borade on Friday visited the location with Dr Funde-Bhosale. In this incident, the 5-year-old boy was severely injured after being attacked by stray dogs and has been hospitalised at the Pediatric ICU of Bharati Hospital.

Dog bite incidents can be reported anytime, anywhere and victims can be from affluent or poor families. Primary healthcare and treatment is provided free of cost by PMC. However, in case of serious injuries, similar to the 5-year-old, poor families of the victims cannot afford the treatment.

This issue was discussed by the Health Chief, Dr Borade, with municipal commissioner, Rajendra Bhosale, who has agreed to aid the treatment expenses for such victims.

“A proposal for the same will be prepared and submitted in a couple of days to the PMC Commissioner. Once approved the PMC will bear treatment expenses of victims who have suffered severe dog bites,” said Dr Sarika-Funde.