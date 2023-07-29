Hardikar replaces Karir as new Maha-Metro MD

PUNE Karir (L)took charge as MahaMetro MD on May 15, 2023, following the completion of Brajesh Dixit’s term. (HT PHOTO)

IAS officer Shravan Hardikar assumed charge as managing director (MD) of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) from additional chief secretary (Finance) Nitin Karir on Saturday.

Previously serving as the additional municipal commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Hardikar brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Karir took charge as MahaMetro MD on May 15, 2023, following the completion of Brajesh Dixit’s term. However, after just two months in charge, the State government decided to replace him with Hardikar.

Dixit had served as the Managing Director of MahaMetro for an impressive eight years, while Karir’s tenure lasted for only two months.

Hardikar, belonging to the 2005 batch of IAS officers, had previously served as the commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation from 2015 January to 2017 April. His previous experience is expected to provide valuable insights into the workings of the metro system. Hardikar’s priority will be to ensure the timely completion of Metro Phase II.

In May 2023, Dixit tendered his resignation as the Managing Director of Maha-Metro following the Accountant General’s report on Maha-metro’s work.

However, instead of appointing a new officer to succeed Dixit, the State government assigned the additional charge of his post to Karir, additional secretary, and finance.