Signboards in Marathi mandatory for commercial, residential complexes: PMC

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made it mandatory that all residential and commercial properties—both ongoing and upcoming projects—must display nameplates in Marathi, officials said. Representative photo (PTI)

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Friday issued a circular regarding the same.

As per the state government’s Marathi language policy and city engineer office recommendations, it will be mandatory to put the building, residential and commercial properties names in the front area in Marathi language, read the circular.

Prashant Kanojia of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had in April this year demanded that all the housing societies, residential buildings and commercial establishments write their names in Marathi.

The order will be effective from Friday, said officials.