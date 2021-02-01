IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / SII awaits Centre’s purchase nod for Covishield vaccine’s second batch
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SII awaits Centre’s purchase nod for Covishield vaccine’s second batch

Pune: Pune-based pharma major Serum Institute of India (SII) awaits the purchase order for the second lot of Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Pune: Pune-based pharma major Serum Institute of India (SII) awaits the purchase order for the second lot of Covishield vaccine. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday, said that the country would spend a 35 thousand crore for Covid vaccination. Covishield is one of the two vaccines approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on India for emergency use approval and is being used to vaccinate healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers in the first phase of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination.

The first purchase order for Covishield from the government was for 11 million doses which began to be dispatched from January 11 and the vaccine doses were being administered to HCWs beginning January 16.

The doses were purchased at 210 per dose, including taxes.

SII executive director Suresh Jadhav said, “We are yet to get any confirmation on the second lot of the vaccine. In fact, we are even awaiting a nod from the ministry of external affairs to transport the doses out of the country. For every consignment we need the approval of the government and despite having orders in place from other countries, almost 3-4 of our consignments await nod from the government. Currently, we have a stock of about 70 million doses and are mass producing 50 million doses per month as of now.”

Commenting on the budget, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer at SII said, “Globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccine has given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck. Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalisations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy. Therefore, we welcome the FM’s emphasis on healthcare spending and immunisation, especially for Covid-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from the pandemic. Hopefully, this will also encourage more innovation and expansion in the sector.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

At least 10 children brought for questioning in Kothrud murder

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The Pune police are in the process of questioning multiple children who were in the know of the 11-year-old child who was found dead at an open ground near Paud road on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Businessman arrested for attempted murder of policeman

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
A Pune-based businessman who was booked for the attempted murder of a police constable has been arrested from the Mumbai airport on Sunday by the Pune police and remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MLA Tingre leads efforts for “Oxygen Park” in Kharadi

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:43 PM IST
In an effort to provide fresh air to residents of Kharadi and nearby areas, local MLA Sunil Tingre has proposed to build an ‘Oxygen Park’ in the area Recently, a primary inspection of the land selected for the park was carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune district collectorate officials along with Tingre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PCMC stays tax notice on Padmashri recipient Girish Prabhune

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:43 PM IST
After the furore from various political leaders – the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to stay the property tax notice served to Girish Prabhune, recipient of the Padmashri award
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MPCB to test water sample from Keju Devi temple boat club

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be collecting water samples of the Pavana river at the Kaju Devi temple boat club in Chinchwad where a huge amount of foam has been seen in the water
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune-based educationalists welcome budget 2021

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
In a positive development for the education sector, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman added emphasis on the new educational policy while presenting the budget for the year 2021-22 on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Finding no place in this year’s budget, Pune metro plans to submit extension proposal soon

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Pune metro failed to bag any funding from the central government in this year’s budget as it did not submit the phase II proposal to the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MCCIA holds budget viewing session, industrialists confident of growth, stability

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
A live budget viewing session was organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) at their office on Senapati Bapat road from 11 am onwards on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

More than 100% HCWs vaccinated in city, PCMC on Monday

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Pune: On Monday, 1,745 healthcare workers (HCW) got vaccinated for Covid against the targeted 1,500 beneficiaries taking the average percentage of beneficiaries on the day to 116% in Pune city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mother of newborn twins duped of 26.7k by caller posing as doc at Pune’s KEM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:15 PM IST
PUNE: Police have lodged a complaint filed by a mother, admitted in the post-natal care at KEM hospital, who was duped of 26,700 by a caller claiming to be a hospital staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SII awaits Centre’s purchase nod for Covishield vaccine’s second batch

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Pune: Pune-based pharma major Serum Institute of India (SII) awaits the purchase order for the second lot of Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Some parents, students give thumbs up to reopening of Pune schools

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Pune: Some students and parents have welcomed the resumption of offline classes for classes 5 to 8 from Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Three Pune wrestlers killed in accident near Karad

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Three persons from Pune were killed while eight others injured in a road accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway near Karad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two men brandishing weapon on e-way arrested; released on bail

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Two men who were arrested by the Raigad police for brandishing weapons to scare truck drivers along the Pune-Mumbai expressway were released on bail on Sunday since one was found to have been carrying a gun-shaped lighter while the other had a license for his weapon, according to the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Swargate to Katraj BRT route inspection done, PMPML says ready to start service

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has almost completed the civic work on the Swargate to Katraj Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route making way for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to resume bus service on the route soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP