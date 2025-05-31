Sinhagad Fort to remain closed to visitors from May 31 to June 2

Sinhagad Fort, one of Pune’s most cherished heritage landmarks, will remain closed to visitors from May 31 to June 2, 2025, as part of cleanup and restoration after a major anti-encroachment drive. The initiative is being taken in coordination with the police, revenue and archaeology departments. (HT)

The closure, announced by the Pune forest division, comes on the heels of a large-scale operation that began on May 29 targeting unauthorised permanent structures at the historic fort. The initiative is being taken in coordination with the police, revenue and archaeology departments.

Initially, the forest department announced that the fort would remain closed for one day on May 29 due to heavy rainfall and an inspection scheduled by the Disaster Management Authority. However, the department subsequently used this opportunity to begin removal of illegal encroachments.

According to a senior official, 10 unauthorised permanent structures were identified at the fort, six out of which including hotels and private houses, have already been demolished.

The action stems from a government resolution (GR) issued in January 2025, directing the removal of all illegal structures at forts across Maharashtra. The deadline for compliance was May 31. In the lead-up to the drive, several meetings were held by the district collector, and multiple notices were served to the concerned individuals. Despite being given sufficient time, many failed to provide legal documentation for their constructions.

“The demolition process has been especially challenging due to the fort’s rugged terrain, which prevents the use of heavy machinery. All structures are being removed manually, making it a labour-intensive task,” said Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests.

While demolition work is nearing completion, debris and remnants of the structures remain at the site. Officials said that these need to be properly cleaned to ensure visitor safety which necessitates extended closure.

“Trekking and tourist activities will be suspended during this period. We urge the public to cooperate and support our conservation efforts,” said an official from the department.