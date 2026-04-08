SIT hands over documents of over 100 Kharat’s assets, bank accounts to ED

The special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday handed over documents related to the assets and bank accounts of arrested self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sources said that the documents include details of over 100 properties—such as land and flats—as well as several bank accounts where Kharat was a nominee or that were allegedly opened in the names of others. The SIT gathered property details from the state department of stamps and registration. SIT’s cyber team has removed over 4,600 links containing objectionable content related to the victims. (HT)

Addressing the media in Nashik, SIT chief and IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Tejaswi Satpute confirmed that the documents have been shared with the ED, which has initiated a separate probe into Kharat’s alleged financial irregularities. Sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) Kiran Kumar Suryavanshi and Amol Bharati were also present.

Kharat was arrested by the Nashik city police on March 18 after a woman alleged that he sexually abused her when she approached him for guidance on March 17. So far, 13 cases have been registered against him for sexual abuse and cheating including 11 at Sarkarwada police station in Nashik, and two in Ahilyanagar. “Of these, the SIT is probing nine cases, including eight of sexual abuse and one of cheating,” said Satpute. Of the remaining cases, two are being investigated by the Nashik city police and two by Ahilyanagar police.

Satpute said that in the past 20 days, investigators have examined over 30 witnesses and their family members.

“The SIT will investigate and file chargesheets in all nine cases separately within the next 40 to 45 days. During our investigation, we will also look into all those who were part of Kharat’s ecosystem in his illegal activities,” Satpute said, adding that no one else has been summoned so far.

“The accused exploited the religious faith of the victims and their families. He extorted money from victims through intimidation and rituals involving stones, shells and rudraksha. He also lured women by claiming to possess ‘divine powers’ and sexually abused them,” Satpute said.

She added that the SIT’s cyber team has removed over 4,600 links containing objectionable content related to the victims. Additionally, 451 social media accounts that had circulated such content have been permanently blocked.