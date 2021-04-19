Situation worse than last year at crematoriums in Pune

Pune: With the sudden surge in Covid deaths in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, NGOs and body disposal officers are struggling to cremate bodies.

“The situation is worse than last year. Daily more than 100 bodies are coming for cremation and last rites are performed the round the clock,” said Javed Khan, founder-president of social organisation Ummat.

“Pune Municipal Corporation has called us for assistance because of the rise in deaths and our members are cremating bodies,” said Khan, under whom 40 members are working for the cause.

Khan had divided the members of the social organisation as per zones across the city.

“We have divided hospitals among our members. Once PMC informs us about deaths, we keep things ready at the crematoriums and bodies are cremated as per rites by our members after the ambulance arrives with the bodies,” said Khan.

PMC has provided adequate PPE kits, hand gloves, surgical masks and other requirements and have addressed the shortfalls faced during the first wave.

“PMC is providing everything on time to all the body disposal officers and the NGOs. Since there is a heavy rush of bodies in all the crematoriums, the process is taking time,” said Khan, whose NGO performs last rites for free.

Arun Jangam, a body disposal officer with Pune Municipal Corporation said, “Since last 10 days, the workload has increased.”