Kolhapur violence: Six persons held for WhatsApp status on Tipu Sultan

Kolhapur guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday said that the police have arrested six persons guilty of putting an objectionable WhatsApp status post with a picture of Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan with an objectionable audio bite. The Kolhapur police had to lathicharge the irate crowd and also fired tear gas shells to disperse the angry crowds to prevent them from causing further damage to public property . (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The post triggered violent protests by Hindutva rights wing groups who pelted stones at three places of mixed community localities on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Kolhapur police had to lathicharge the irate crowd and also fired tear gas shells to disperse the angry crowds to prevent them from causing further damage to public property The guardian minister said that strict action will be taken against the culprits and efforts were on to bring the situation under control in Kolhapur.

Due to the posting of controversial status on the social media, a rift arose between the two communities in Kolhapur city, due to which some Hindu organisations called for a district bandh on Wednesday.

The crowd raised slogans for more than three hours in front of the Lakshmipuri police station on the issue of keeping the status of support of Tipu Sultan. Chanting the slogan of “Jai Shri Ram”, they protested that strict action should be taken against the suspects in the incident.

Some youths in the mob closed the shops in the area and resorted to vandalism. Meanwhile, the district administration has issued prohibitory orders and imposed curfew across Kolhapur. Meanwhile, Sunil Phulari, special inspector general of police (IG), Kolhapur Range, and senior officials of the state home department are monitoring the situation closely.

The Kolhapur police said that juveniles behind the social media post were detained. Besides, 20 other persons booked for stone pelting incidents have also been detained. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said there is “no forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb”.