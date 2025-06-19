Six cops suspended for extortion in three months exposes law misuse

Six policemen suspended in the last three months for threatening people has uncovered the misuse of power by the law enforcement representatives. Wadtile reportedly took their hookah pot and falsely accused Raja of using drugs and send him for a medical test. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Nikhil Pingale, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “We have suspended them with immediate effect. It is a matter of deep concern. We are committed to taking strict action against any staff found abusing power.”

Constable Vikram Wadtile of Kondhwa Police Station on May 5 threatened a 19-year-old boy from Chennai, named Adman Raja, who was visiting Bopdev Ghat with two of his family members. Wadtile reportedly took their hookah pot and falsely accused Raja of using drugs and send him for a medical test. He demanded ₹25,000 from each person, but later settled for ₹28,000 in total. After Raja paid through GPay to a friend of Wadtile, he approached the police and Wadtile was suspended on June 7 and former’s money was returned.

Three beat marshals from Cop 24 team — Santosh Shinde, Pratik Trimbke, and Dinesh Ingale — were suspended for reportedly demanding money from a local resident in Pashan on April 13.

In another case, two Yerawada Police Station constables Dayanand Kadam and Ashwin Dethe were suspended for threatening a college student who was talking to a girl inside a car on April 24. The cops accused them of “indecent behaviour” and demanded ₹50,000 to avoid a police case. The duo was suspended after the student filed complaint.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg. The real issue is much deeper,” said a member of local social activist group.

Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5) said, “Necessary action will be taken against staff if probe reveals they are misusing the law.”