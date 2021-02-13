Six held for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie, Pune
The Pune police arrested six people on Saturday for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie late on Friday night. Among the vandalised vehicles is a car, two-wheelers and auto rickshaws.
The vandalism was in reaction to the police action of invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the brother of one of the arrested men.
The arrested men were identified as Shubham Harivansh Tiwari (19), Aniket Raju Vaydande (22), Omkar Gorakh Waghmare (20), Swapnil alias Rishab Mahendra Hivale (24), Magdum Shaikh (27), and Aslam Popat Shaikh (23), according to the police.
“Six people have been arrested. They will be produced in court tomorrow,” said senior police inspector Deepak Lagad of Wanowrie police station.
The seven men who were booked under MCOCA were identified as Girish alias Sunny Mahendra Hiwale (21), Akash Santosh Bharti (20), Chetan Pandurang Dhebe (22), Aniket alias Monty Sharad Mane (20), Kajal Madhukar Wadkar (21), Ambika Arjun Misal (21), and Suraj Mahadev Navgire (19), according to police.
MCOCA was invoked on the order of Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Namdev Chavan.
The stringent law was invoked in a case of attempted murder registered against the seven people including two women.
The seven people were booked for assaulting a man named Pandharinath Misal with the intention of killing him on January 17.
The complainant states that one of the accused, Ambika Misal, was asked to not talk with one of the other accused - Aniket Mane. Mane then said that Pandharinath’s brother was instrumental in the murder of one of his friends and fired two shots at him. However, the shots were misfired and were followed by an attack with swords and wooden rods, according to the complaint.
