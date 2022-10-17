Home / Cities / Pune News / Six injured as bus hits vehicles after brake failure

Six injured as bus hits vehicles after brake failure

Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:08 AM IST



Mangled remains of two four-wheelers after the accident near Bavdhan on Katraj-Dehuroad bypass, on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

At least six persons were injured after a Satara-bound Shivshahi bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) hit seven vehicles after the driver lost control of the wheels after a brake failure on Sunday evening, said police.

Vilas Mansingh Jadhav (55) of Wai taluka in Satara district was driving the Borivali-Satara Shivshahi bus when it hit cars and bikes near Pashan lake on the Pune-Mumbai national highway around 5 pm. Police said the injured were immediately shifted to a private hospital.

According to the police, the state transport bus hit two motorcycles and five four-wheelers leaving six persons injured.

Some of the injured have been identified as Vishal Tayappa Nimbalkar (26) of Warje-Malwadi, Amit Zha (35) of Hinjewadi, Kamlesh Mahapure (28) of Alandi, Tanaji Narayan Deshmukh (62) of Kalyan and Kalpana Tanaji Deshmukh (54) of Kalyan.

Assistant police inspector S Kharge said, “We have booked the bus driver under IPC Sections 279,337,338 and MV Act 184, 119/177 and arrested him.”

Story Saved
Monday, October 17, 2022
