Six new DCPs tasked with traffic survey of 75 critical spots in Pune

In the wake of criticism over the worsening traffic situation in the city, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has tasked the six newly-appointed deputy commissioners with conducting an on-ground survey of traffic scenarios and submitting a report to him within five days. This is the beginning of a permanent and continuous study of Pune’s traffic woes initiated by Gupta, who also plans to allocate additional manpower to the traffic department to mitigate the traffic chaos in the city.

Seventy-five critical spots have been identified, which will be surveyed by the new deputy commissioners and their teams, ably supervised by the additional commissioners (east and west regions). The deputy commissioners will meet the citizens and police inspectors in charge of each traffic division and visit the critical spots identified to get first-hand information about the traffic problems being faced by citizens. The survey report will be submitted to Gupta and joint commissioner (law and order) Sandeep Karnik, the main in-charge of the Pune traffic department. “Based on the information and feedback from citizens, the six deputy commissioners will prepare their report to ensure that the traffic problems in the city are resolved. We will try to improve further on the citizens’ suggestions and will take action based on the report prepared by the deputy commissioners,” Gupta said.

Earlier, the Pune traffic branch had been at the receiving end of the citizens’ ire after the traffic police were found harassing commuters and recovering heavy fines from them. Social media users had lambasted the traffic branch and alleged that a major corruption racket at the behest of the traffic police was affecting the smooth flow of traffic and that citizens were suffering due to the traffic police’s strong-arm tactics. Following the criticism, joint commissioner Karnik had ordered a probe and tasked the special branch (SB) with finding out more about the case. It had also been decided that special squads would monitor the presence of traffic police at all chowks in the city and submit a daily report to the seniors in the police department. The vigilance team had been entrusted with the task of keeping tabs on the movement of traffic policemen during their hours of duty and assessing their performance.

Earlier, some traffic police were found resting at home as the location of their duty was near their homes. On October 21, Gupta ordered the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for the economic offences wing (EOW) and cyber cell, Bhagyashree Navtake, to take over the traffic branch. He ordered the then DCP (traffic) Rahul Shrirame “to submit a report to Navtake regarding traffic work and duties from time to time”.