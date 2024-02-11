 Six people rescued after fire breaks out at hotel in Pune’s Hadapsar area - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Six people rescued after fire breaks out at hotel in Pune’s Hadapsar area

Six people rescued after fire breaks out at hotel in Pune’s Hadapsar area

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 11, 2024 09:49 PM IST

At least six people were rescued after a major fire broke out after the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder blast at a hotel located in Hadapsar.

The incident was reported at 3:12 am on Sunday at ‘Bhannat Biryani House’ at Sai Nagar Society in Satavwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported at 3:12 am on Sunday at ‘Bhannat Biryani House’ at Sai Nagar Society in Satavwadi.

According to fire brigade officials, at around 3:12 am, the fire bridge got a distress call. Acting swiftly, two fire vehicles from Kale Borate Nagar fire station and Hadapsar fire station along with 8-10 firemen rushed to the spot.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson, fire brigade department, said, “Above the hotel, there were residential flats, in which six were trapped. Immediately our teams reduced three men and three women and shifted them to a safer place.’’

According to Mahajan, fire broke out due to an explosion of gas cylinders due to gas leakage in the kitchen area of the hotel.

During the fire extinguish process, fire brigade officials recovered three LPG cylinders.

