Pune: The Pune police on Thursday registered six cases of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women in the city. Six sexual harassment FIRs filed in city in one day

In the first case, Baner police registered an FIR after a 43-year-old woman alleged that an unidentified man touched her inappropriately while she was walking in the area at around 5.19 am on January 26. The accused fled after the incident.

In another case, Chatuhshrungi police booked two men for allegedly harassing a woman at around 7 pm on January 28. The complainant said the accused followed her, made obscene remarks and touched her inappropriately in a public place.

The third incident was reported at Laxminagar Police Station, where a 26-year-old woman alleged that a man, under the influence of alcohol, forcibly touched her and misbehaved with her near her residence on the night of January 28.

In Hadapsar, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed at around 11.30 am on January 29. Police said the accused threatened the minor while committing the offence.

Another case was reported at Chandannagar Police Station, where a woman alleged that she was abused, threatened and sexually harassed by her husband over financial disputes between December 12, 2025 and January 22, 2026.

The sixth case was also registered at the same police station, where a 27-year-old woman accused a man of deceiving her into marriage and repeatedly sexually exploiting her over a prolonged period. Police said the accused allegedly performed a fake marriage ceremony and sexually assaulted the woman multiple times.