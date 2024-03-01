Six students from Pune shine in CMA exam

Six students from the city made the national merit list for the ‘Cost and Management Accountants’ (CMA) Intermediate and Final Examination, which was held in December 2023. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) administers the exam, and the results of the same were announced on Friday, February 29. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) administers the exam, and the results of the same were announced on Friday, February 29. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sanika Naik was ranked 21st in the intermediate exam national merit under the 2016 syllabus, while Akash Dhamole and Rishikesh Salunke secured 45th and 50th rank respectively under the 2022 syllabus.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Opting for the 2016 syllabus in the final exam, Shabbir Vakil was ranked 36th, while Manmohan Kabra and Vishal Zambare secured 47th and 50th rank in the National Merit List under the same syllabus.

101 out of 1,061 students who appeared for the intermediate exam from the Pune centre under the 2016 syllabus passed the exam, while 17 out of 985 students who appeared under the 2022 syllabus passed the test. In the final examination, 35 of 559 students who appeared under the 2016 curriculum and 2 of 148 students who appeared using the 2022 syllabus cleared the test.