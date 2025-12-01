Pune: Six workers were injured after a sudden LPG explosion triggered a fire at Ambika Powder Coating in the Bhosari MIDC industrial area on Saturday at around 3:45 pm. Six workers injured in LPG explosion at Bhosari MIDC

According to the officials, the swift response of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) fire brigade prevented the incident from turning into a major industrial disaster. Multiple LPG cylinders stored inside the unit posed a serious threat of further explosions, they said.

The injured workers have been identified as Dau Kumar, Sudd Jaiswal, Suraj Jato, Rahul Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Sunil Kumar, who is seriously injured. They were given first aid at the site before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Vijaykumar Kharote, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “Non-compliance with industrial safety norms continues to be a leading cause of such incidents. Regular inspections, maintenance of equipment and proper safety training for workers are essential. Industrial establishments must treat safety as a non-negotiable priority.”

Teams from the Pimpri main fire station, Nehrunagar sub-station and Bhosari sub-station reached the spot within minutes. About 30 fire personnel, led by deputy fire officers Gautam Ingawale and Dilip Gaikwad, carried out firefighting and rescue operations.

A preliminary investigation suggests the explosion may have been caused by LPG leakage, leading to a vapour cloud blast. The exact cause is being probed, they said.