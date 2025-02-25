Six-member gang robs family at knifepoint in Bahul village 

A gang of five to six armed robbers stormed into a house in Bahul village, Khed taluka, late Sunday night, looting cash and gold jewellery at knifepoint. The assailants stabbed two family members who resisted and assaulted an elderly woman before fleeing the scene. They were admitted to the private hospital in Bhosari. Ashok Wadekar’s elderly parents were also beaten up with wooden sticks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victims, Ashok Jairam Wadekar (35) and his wife Ujjwala Ashok Wadekar (32) were stabbed when they tried to resist robbers. They were admitted to the private hospital in Bhosari. Ashok Wadekar’s elderly parents were also beaten up with wooden sticks.

On Sunday, Ashok and his wife visited Shivneri Fort and returned home around 10 PM. After dinner, the family retired to bed, unaware of the terror that awaited them.

At around 1:30 am, a group of six masked individuals barged into Wadekar’s home and ransacked cupboards and storage boxes. They stole cash, and jewellery worth ₹1.42 lakh.

During the robbery, the accused briefly held the victims’ two children hostage and released them before they fled with the valuables. Before escaping, the miscreants locked the house from the outside, ensuring the injured victims didn’t get immediate help.

Following the attack, senior police officers visited the spot, met the victims and assured them of strict action while instructing security measures to prevent further incidents. Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched an intensive investigation, analysing CCTV footage and technical data to track down the perpetrators.